Rugby legend Benjamin Ayimba laid to rest

Former Kenya Sevens coach Benjamin Ayimba was buried on Friday after a solemn mass at his family home in Uranga village, Gem, Siaya County.

The 44-year-old former Kenya 15s and Sevens international died on May 21 this year after losing a battle with cerebral malaria at the Kenyatta National Hospital.

Friends and family members for the last time paid tribute to the rugby legend.

Ayimba's wife Caroline Waswa and ex-wife Lois Onyango and their children Brian, Gabriel, Keenan and Eli got to eulogise him.

Hillary Itela, a director at Kenya Rugby Union, Kenya Rugby League Federation chairman Richard Nyakwaka and Ayimba's family spokesman Oscar Osir all relived the memories they shared with Ayimba.

Ayimba, who was born on August 27, 1976 in Nairobi, embraced rugby while in form three in 1993 at Maseno School.

He joined Impala Saracens in 1995 to win Kenya Cup league and Enterprise Cup doubles in 2000 and 2001. He also led the side to three National Sevens Series titles in 1999, 2000 and 2001.

Ayimba moved to Nondescripts in 2002 before joining English side Cornish Pirates between 2003 to 2005.

Ayimba played for Kenya Sevens at the 1998, 2002 and 2006 Commonwealth Games as well as the 2001 and 2005 Rugby World Cup Sevens in Argentina and Hong Kong respectively.

After briefly coaching the Kenya Simbas, he would then take up the Kenya Sevens coaching job between 2006 and 2011. He steered the side to a first ever World Series final in 2009 in Adelaide, before making more history by steering Shujaa to a first ever Rugby World Cup Sevens semi-final in 2009 in Dubai.

In December 2010, Ayimba was awarded the Order of the Grand Warrior (OGW) award by President Mwai Kibaki to recognise his sterling achievement.

As head coach in 2015, Ayimba led the team to a maiden appearance at the 2016 Olympics in Rio before guiding the side to their first ever World Series title when they beat Fiji 30-7 in the 2016 Singapore Sevens final.