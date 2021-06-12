Rugby legend Benjamin Ayimba laid to rest

Pall-bearers carry the casket of the late Benjamin Ayimba during the service at RFUEA grounds on June 9, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The 44-year-old former Kenya 15s and Sevens international died on May 21 this year after losing a battle with cerebral malaria at the Kenyatta National Hospital
  • Ayimba played for Kenya Sevens at the 1998, 2002 and 2006 Commonwealth Games as well as the 2001 and 2005 Rugby World Cup Sevens in Argentina and Hong Kong respectively
  • In December 2010, Ayimba was awarded the Order of the Grand Warrior (OGW) award by President Mwai Kibaki to recognise his sterling achievement


Former Kenya Sevens coach Benjamin Ayimba was buried on Friday after a solemn mass at his family home in Uranga village, Gem, Siaya County.

