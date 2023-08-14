Roaring KCB claim Christie Sevens title

KCB Rugby Sunday lifted the Christie Sevens title, a victory that saw them cut Kabras Sugar Rugby Club’s lead at the Sportpesa National Sevens Circuit to two points.

However, the bankers had to rally from behind before silencing the defending champions Strathmore University Leos 17-12 in a gripping final at the RFUEA ground.

Kabras Sugar, winners of Driftwood Sevens and Prinsloo Sevens, settled third after edging out Nakuru 19-12 in the play-offs.

KCB sealed a double to collect 22 points from the fourth leg of the Series for their tally of 78 points as Kabras Sugar garnered 17 points to stay at the top of the circuit with 80 points.

Strathmore, who earned 19 points, scaled two places to third in the circuit with 63 points.

KCB head coach Andrew Amonde attributed his success at the Christies to improved mental framework.

“It was a fantastic display from the boys as they kept their heads cool despite finishing third in two previous legs,” said Amonde.

“It was mentally hard for them with the results from the two previous legs.”

After edging out Kabras Sugar 17-5, they finished third at Driftwood and Prinsloo, beating Strathmore Leos and Menengai Oilers 29-12 and 22-12 respectively.

In the battle of the Lions, Amonde said the ball could have bounced either side by virtue of Strathmore having taken the lead.

“The boys didn’t waver, they remained steady and took control of the game,” explained Amonde, who said the break before the next leg in Eldoret from September 2 to 3 will enable them to rest and assess some of their injured players.

“We still have two more legs and Kabras are still ahead of us head and a top contender too hence there is still a lot of work to be done,” explained Amonde, who commended his captain Vincent Onyala for his outstanding show.

“Festus Shiasi was superb on the wing despite not being his regular position while the newcomer Austin Sikutwa proved himself, having just joined us recently,” said Amonde.

Gabriel Ayimba, son of the late former Kenya Sevens coach Benjamin Ayimba, put Strathmore ahead after completing a free-flow with a touchdown at the far left corner.

The Brian Wahinya and Shiasi would strike for KCB as Wahinya converted his own try as KCB led 12-5 at the break. Onyala’s try put KCB ahead 17-5 before Nygel Amaitsa hit back for the Leos, but it was too late.

The Leos meant business when they stunned Kabras Sugar 7-5 as KCB stopped spirited Nakuru 33-7 in the semis.

Jone Kubu put Kabras Sugar ahead with a try, but Nygel Amaitsa would level before Stephen Osumba converted to give the varsity lads a 7-5 lead at the break.

The Leos then kept Kabras Sugar at bay, forcing them to make mistakes especially in contact play to slow the game that failed to produce scores in the second half.