Rivals Kabras Sugar, KCB qualify for Enterprise Cup final

Holders Kabras Rugby Club will face bitter rivals KCB Rugby Club in the Enterprise Cup final.

Kabras Sugar, the Kenya Cup champions, battled to a hard-earned 19-17 semi-final victory over Menengai Oilers at the Kakamega Showground on Saturday to sail into the final where they will be seeking to lift their third successive cup.

KCB, the four-time champions, scored 10 tries to dismantle touring Impala Saracens 64-3 at the Ruaraka Sports Club to set up a repeat of last year’s final where the sugarmillers prevailed 9-6.

The final is set for Saturday at the RFUEA ground.

The two giants clashed in the Kenya Cup final on March 11 this year in Kakamega where Kabras won 19-9.

Eighthman Biden Hayo touched down a brace of tries as fly-half Valerian Tendwa converted one to give the three-time Kabras a 12-0 lead.

Centre Bryceson Adaka landed Kabras’ third try as Tendwa added the extras to break away 19-0 but Oilers hit back with hooker Coleman Were and eighthman Crispin Shitundo landing a try each.

Fly-half Geoffrey Ominde added the extras as Oilers inched closer 19-14 at the break. The sugarmillers thought they had done enough in the first half but Ominde’s penalty, the only score in the second half, ensured the game ended in a tense way.

Oilers coach Gibson Weru rued the missed chances, saying his boys should have won the semi-final.

“It has been quite a disappointing season for us after we had a good pre-season training,” noted Weru. “But again, I have played championship sides and they are difficult to beat.”

Weru said as they turn focus to the National Sevens Series, it will also be time to reflect on what went wrong in the Kenya Cup and Enterprise Cup where they reached the semi-finals.

“We shall definitely sit down to review and look at areas we need to improve ahead of next season,” said Weru.

The Lions ran riot against the visiting Impala, scoring five tries and four conversions to lead 33-0 at the break.

Hooker Griffins Musila drilled down two tries as wingers Jacob Ojee and Eugene Sirima, and centre Festus Shiasi scored a try apiece. Fullback Darwin Mukidiza added the extras for the half time score.

The bankers sank in five more tries and three conversions to stretch their lead to 64-0 with Musila completing a hat-trick of tries. Mukidza converted his own try before converting flanker Felix Ojoo and substitute Edwin Otieno’s tries.