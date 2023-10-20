Record-chasing KCB face Oilers in semi-final

Chasing a record 10 titles, champions KCB face stubborn Menengai Oilers in the semi-final of the Impala Floodlit at the Impala Sports Club in Nairobi on Saturday from 5.50pm.

Last year’s losing finalists Nondescripts take on Kenyatta University’s Blak Blad in the second semi-final at the same venue, kick-off 7.30pm.

KCB weathered a strong challenge from Nondescripts, scoring two converted tries in the second half to win 20-3 and put away the final last year, a victory that enabled them equal the University of Nairobi’s Mean Machine’s record of nine Impala Floodlit victories.

Last Saturday, the bankers inched closer to a historic 10th title, dispatching Kenya Harlequin 45-0 while Nondies, who are chasing their first title since 2012, dug deep to stop Catholic University of East Africa Monks 20-18.

Both KCB and Oilers have made changes to their squad from the quarter-finals.

Famous victory

Oilers are seeking to beat the bankers for the first time since their famous 24-17 Kenya Cup semi-final victory in March last year.

KCB team manager Philip Wamae disclosed that Michael Wamalwa, who came off the bench against Quins, will start, on the wing with Festus Shiasi as William Opaka takes a rest.

Winston Macharia and Austin Sikutwa have been brought in to beef up KCB bench with Wamawe indicating that they are looking for combinations for the upcoming season.

“With their new signings and experienced players, and finishing third last season in the Kenya Cup, shows that Oilers must be handled very carefully,” said Wamae.

Oilers coach Gibson Weru has brought in winger Beldad Ogeta for Herbert Ochieng and centre John Okoth for Eric Ogutu to the startling line-up.

In the forwards, Clincton Odhiambo has replaced Felix Njenga, who will start on the bench.

“It’s a pre-season where we want to gauge our preparations.

“We are not worried too much about the results but rather the process,” said Weru.