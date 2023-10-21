Record-chasing KCB face Nondies in mpala Floodlit final

Kenya Under-20 skipper Michael Wamalwa celebrated his first start for KCB Rugby with a brace of tries that put his side on the cusp of their record 10th Impala Floodlit glory on Saturday.

Wamalwa landed two of their five tries in the second half as KCB led 24-0 at the break to thump Menengai Oilers 41-21 and advance to the final of the championship that is celebrating its 40th Anniversary this year.

The final will be a repeat of last year’s title showdown when KCB take on Nondescripts on Saturday after the Red Lion overturned Kenyatta University’s Blak Blad’s 7-0 lead at the break to win 20-14 in the other semi-final.

“I came off the bench during the quarter-finals but I got my first start today and it’s a glorious feeling to score two tries,” said the KCB Rugby centre formerly of Catholic University of East Africa Monks.

Wamalwa also inspired KCB to retain their SportPesa National Rugby Sevens Series title when he scored a brace as the bankers crushed Nakuru 26-0 to successfully defend Kabeberi Sevens, the final leg of the series last month in Nairobi.

“It’s my dream to also guide KCB to the Kenya Cup title this season among other championship victories,” said Wamalwa, who is happy to have blended with the rest of the players pretty fast.

“Mike is a good player and that is why he was outstanding today but there is still a lot to learn,” said KCB coach Curtis Olago, who is also the Kenya Under-20 Chipu coach.

Olago said his side committed a couple of mistakes to let in 21 points. “We can’t keep on playing in quarters...we ought to keep on playing the ball,” said Olago, adding that Floodlit is part of their pre-season training.

“We shall continue fixing where we have problems as we move on since we still have eight weeks to Kenya Cup season,” said Olago.

Besides Wamalwa, scrum-half Samuel Asati, flanker Felix Ojoo and winger Festus Shiasi scored KCB’s other tries. Fullback Darwin Mukidza converted all the five tries in addition to a penalty.

Menengai Oilers scored two tries through winger Alvin Khavoli and eighthman Elkins Musonye in addition to a penalty try all in the second half.

Fullback Kelvin Karue converted Sixo Rugai's try to hand Blak Blad a 7-0 lead at the break before Moseti Nyanga landed a brace of tries as Ian Mwamba landed one try to bring back Nondies into the match.