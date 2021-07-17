Rampant All Blacks whitewash Fiji to sweep series

Ardie Savea

Ardie Savea of New Zealand dives across the line to score a try during their rugby union Test match against  Fiji at FMG Stadium in Hamilton on July 17, 2021.

Photo credit: Michael Bradley | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The All Blacks needed to step up after an unconvincing performance for much of the first Test last week.
  • All Blacks, were clinging to a 7-6 lead after 30 minutes but by the final whistle had outscored Fiji by nine tries to one.

Hamilton, New Zealand

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.