Race for Kenya Cup play-offs slots gathers pace

The eighth leg of the Kenya Cup due for Saturday in Nairobi and Nakuru has been described as the calm before the storm.

This weekend will pave way for the clash of the titans involving defending champion Kabras Sugar, former champions KCB and Menengai Oilers in their quest to confirm the semi-final pairings.

The Oilers will host KCB in the ninth leg on February 11 at the Nakuru Showground while the bankers have a date with Kabras Sugar on February 18 at the Ruaraka Sports Club.

But first things first, Kabras Sugar have travelled to the city to take on highly motivated Mwamba Rugby, who will be unveiling their new kit in their duel at Impala Sports Club.

KCB are out to seal their eighth consecutive bonus point victory against host Catholic University of East Africa Monks at Ruaraka Sports Club.

Kabras and KCB are the only sides yet to concede in this year’s league but it’s the bankers, who top the log with 35 points with seven bonus point victories.

Kabras, who are placed second with 34 points, have won all their seven matches too but one without a bonus point.

Third-placed Menengai Oilers, who have 30 points from six wins and a loss, are also in Nairobi to seal their place in the play-offs as they meet Strathmore University Leos in Madaraka.

Red-hot Kenya Harlequin will be seeking their fifth consecutive win on the trot at former champions Nakuru’s backyard while Homeboyz host Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology (Mmust) at the Jamhuri Showground.

Fifth-placed Blak Blad host Mean Machine from the University of Nairobi in the varsity derby at the Kenyatta University, the first Kenya Cup clash between the two sides since March 2019.

Kabras coach Carlos Katywa has made four changes to the squad that crushed Homeboyz 57-0 in Kakamega. Teddy Akala returns at front row replacing Eugene Sifuna, who moves to the bench.

Alfred Orege replaces Paul Abuto at the wing with Bryceson Adaka taking over for Mathias Osimbo at centre while Kenya Sevens star scrum-half Brian Tanga makes a return but at the bench.

Besides donning a new kit from Tessen Sports by Samurai, Mwamba will be having Fahad Adil Mohamed as their new Director of Rugby.

“Previously, we have always had a tight game with Kabras until somewhere when we cave in,” said Fahad. Last year, Mwamba lost 46-17 to Kabras Sugar.

“We have a couple of senior players led by Salaton Muturi but generally it’s a young side we are trying to rebuild,” said Fahad.