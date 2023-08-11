Quins, Kabras, Leos makes changes ahead of Christie Sevens

Hosts Kenya Harlequin, series leaders Kabras Sugar and defending champions Strathmore University Leos have made changes to their squads ahead of Christie Sevens starting on Saturday at the RFUEA ground.

Chasing their first victory since 2016, Quins, who reached the final at Prinsloo Sevens last weekend, have effected two changes ahead of the fourth leg of the Sportpesa National Sevens Circuit.

Dennis Nyongesa comes in for Leon Nyang at wing while Brian Ratila has replaced Iddo Kuta at utility backline as Quins prepare for an assault against Daystar Falcons in their Pool “B” opening match at 9am.

Quins will then take on Kenyatta University’s Blak Blad at 12.20pm before wrapping up their day's schedule against Homeboyz at 4.20pm.

“My team has finally gelled and that is why I have made minimal changes unlike at Driftwood Sevens where I had eight changes and Prinsloo Sevens where I had six,” said Quins head coach Paul “Pau” Murunga, who is confident of going one better at Christies.

Quins lost to Kabras Sugar 10-5 at Prinsloo Sevens final on Sunday at the Nakuru Athletic Club.

“It’s our tournament and we shall be aiming higher. We want to play to our best and win it,” said Murunga, who declared that Quins are back in both sevens and 15s games.

“Quins are on the upward trajectory after we reached the semi-finals at Kenya Cup and Eric Shirley Shield after avoiding relegation in both. We won the Mwamba Cup after 10 years,” said Murunga, who is proud of his young squad.

Muranga said he is working with an average age of 22 hence the future looks bright. “But we need to remain consistent and retain these players for a while for better results,” said Murunga.

Going for a hat-trick of victories this season, Kabras Sugar’s coach Felix Ayange has opted to stay with the squad that won Prinsloo, making only one change, bringing in Habil Malika for Eric Cantona.

“You really don’t change a winning side hence our target to complete a hat-trick at Christies,” said Ayange, whose side opens their campaign against Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology (Mmust) at 8.20am.

They will then take on Impala Saracens at 11.40am before concluding their Pool “A” matches against Nakuru at 4pm.

Kabras Sugar lost to KCB 17-5 at Dala Sevens final before beating Menengai Oilers and Quins 10-7 and 10-5 at the Driftwood and Prinsloo Sevens finals. Kabras top with 63 points, seven better than second placed KCB.

They are followed by series defending champions Menengai Oilers and Quins - who have 46 points each even though Oilers have better aggregate.

The Leos, who defeated KCB 15-10 in last year’s Christie Sevens, have also made one change with head coach Louis Kisia replacing injured Brunson Maidu with Motoka Motoka.

The Leos launch their quest in Pool “C” against Kisumu at 9.20am before meeting Catholic Monks at 12.40pm. Then the big one against KCB will go down at 4.40pm.

The Leos, who are placed fifth in the series with 44 points, finished third at Dala Sevens after beating Quins 24-19 in the play-offs before settling fourth at Driftwood after losing to KCB 29-12 in the play-offs. They also went down to Mwamba 22-19 in the fifth place final at Prinsloo.