Quins crowned National Seven Circuit champions

Kenya Harlequin were on Sunday crowned the 2024 SportPesa Sevens Circuit overall winners as the season concluded at the Prinsloo Sevens at the Nakuru Athletics Club.

Quins finished on 110 points to claim their second circuit crown ahead of Kabras Sugar, who amassed 105 points followed by dethroned champions Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) with 94 points. Menengai Oilers and Strathmore Leos finished in fourth and fifth places with 83 points and 78 points respectively.

Quins beat Nakuru 35-7 in the fifth-place final after they bowed out in the main cup quarterfinals earlier in the day. Strathmore Leos completed the circuit on a high note after beating Nondies 33 -7 to clinch the Prinsloo Sevens crown.

It was heartbreak for Kabras Sugar and KCB, who were also in contention for the overall title. The bankers were on Saturday denied a quarter-final place by Nakuru after a 21-20 in the preliminary stage.

In the first semifinal of the main cup, the onsong Nondies caused a major upset when they beat Kabras Sugar 15-5 with Pascal Atemi, Benson Salim, and Nyenya Moseti scoring the winning tries.

Kabras Sugar replied through the Kenya Under 20 player Jackson Seketa.

In the second semi-final, Strathmore Leos battled to a 17-12 sudden win over Menengai Oilers. George Ooro Japolo and Collins Maina touched down for the students, with Arnold Nyakiago making the conversion.

Oilers scored their two tries through Lucky Abutwale and Dennis Obukese with Buwale Wasonga making the conversion.

In the extra time, Strathmore Leo's scored their winning try through George Ooro to reach the final.

Earlier in the main cup quarter-finals, Quins' title chase suffered its biggest scare when they narrowly lost 12-15 to Nondies. Kabras Sugar crushed Kenyatta University Blak Blad 10-0, while Menengai Oilers beat Nakuru RFC 24-17 and in the last quarter-final game, Strathmore knocked out Stallions 26-5.