Prinsloo Sevens: Hosts Nakuru crush out as Homeboyz sparkle

Homeboyz Saturday made their intentions known when they convincingly won all their group matches at Prinsloo Sevens tournament at Nakuru Athletics Club.

In their opening Pool 'A' match, Homeboyz gored Western Bulls 24-0 before crashing Kabras Sugar 17-5 and Catholic University of Eastern Africa 24-15 to storm the quarter-finals.

Homeboyz are the immediate winners of the Dala Sevens in Kisumu last weekend and look poised for another title if their current form is anything to go by.

Kabara Sugar hammered Catholic University of Eastern Africa 19-10 and Western Bulls 20-0 to settle second in Pool 'A'.

Hosts Top Fry Nakuru started the tournament on a high thrashing Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology 20-12 in their Pool 'B' opener.

However, in their second match, the Simon “Akaranga” Wariuki-coached side found the going tough when they were thumped 31-7 by their sister club Menengai Oilers.

Hilary Nyaundi (right) of Kisumu breaks away from Christant Ojwang (centre) of Top Fry Nakuru as team mate Walter Aiko looks on during their Prinsloo Sevens Group “B” match at Nakuru Athletics Club in Nakuru on July 9, 2022. Top Fry Nakuru won 17-5.

Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group

Gibson Weru's Oilers scored five tries through Beldan Ogeta (two tries) while Tyson Maina, Austin Sikutwa and Geoffrey Ominde scored a try a piece. Ominde , Mark Kwemoi and Dennis Abukutse made one conversion each.

Top Fry scored their lone try of the match through Samwel Mwaura which was superbly converted by Fredrick Odongo.

Nakuru atoned for this defeat when they beat Kisumu 17-5 but that was not enough to book a place in the Main Cup quarter- finals.

Menengai Oilers were ruthless against Kisumu mauling them 40 -0 to register the highest score line of the day.

However, Menengai Oilers suffered a shock defeat at the hands of Masinde Muliro University of Science of Technology who beat them 14-10 in a thrilling match as the students pipped Nakuru to second place in Pool 'B'.

Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) had mixed fortunes in Group 'C' winning two matches and losing one.

KCB defeated Kenya Harlequins 24-14 and went on to beat Impala 7-0 before going down 19-15 to Nondies.

Earlier, Nondies tied 12-12 with Impala before losing 19-21 to Kenya Harlequins. Quins regained their winning ways when they beat Impala 21-19.

In Group 'D', Strathmore University Leos launched their camapign in style when they edged out Kenyatta University Blak Blad 12-10 and crashed Vihiga Granites 24-7.

Granites found themselves on the receiving end when Mwamba climbed over their shaky defence to beat them 26-7 before losing 19-7 to Blak Blad.

Mwamba outplayed Blak Blad 12-7 but the black shirts found their match when they were hit 12-7 by the high-riding Strathmore Leos.

Prinsloo Sevens quarter-finals

Main Cup

Homeboyz v Masinde Muliro University 10.20am

Strathmore Leos v Kenya Harlequins 10.40am

Menengai Oilers v Kabras Sugar 11am

KCB v Mwamba 11.20 am

Challenge Cup

Catholic Monks v Kisumu 9am

Blak Blad v Impala 9.20am

Top Fry Nakuru v Western Bulls 9.40am