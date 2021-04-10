President Kenyatta leads way in fundraising for Ayimba

The process of transferring former Kenya Sevens head coach Benjamin Ayimba from Avenue Healthcare Hospital to Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) was an advanced stage Saturday evening.

That happened as Kenyans of goodwill led by President Uhuru Kenyatta continued to contribute towards Ayimba's medical expenses.

Family spokesman Oscar Osir said the process of transferring Ayimba from High Dependancy Unit (HDU) at Avenue Healthcare to KNH was proving to be a delicate one.

"I am happy to tell you that I have seen Ayimba this evening and he is in stable condition. However, the environment he is in now is delicate because of the impending transfer with various specialists in charge," said Osir, adding that the transfer will take place either Sunday or Monday.

Osir said they had so far raised an estimated Sh1.8 million including President Kenyatta's contribution of Sh1 million.

Earlier, Osir and Ayimba's family had briefed the rugby fraternity and the country at the RFUEA ground where they thanked Kenyans for their overwhelming support.

"We are overwhelmed with the support we have received from Kenyans led by President Uhuru Kenyatta. We are grateful," said Osir.

Osir noted that the bill at Avenue Healthcare had surpassed Sh2.3 million.

Osir called on Kenyans to continue praying for the rugby legend.

Well-wishers can send their contributions through Paybill Number 8021673 under Account Name: Benjamin Otieno Ayimba Medical.

Ayimba was admitted for the first time in January with cerebral malaria but was discharged only to fall sick again and was readmitted three weeks ago. His insurance cover has since been depleted.

Ayimba, who captained the national 15s and Kenya Sevens teams, is arguably the most successful sevens coach, having guided Kenya to their maiden victory in the World Rugby Sevens Series with victory at the 2016 Singapore Sevens.

The team hammered Fiji 3-7 in the final.

Ayimba came to the limelight in 2006 when he was picked as Kenya Sevens head coach while still playing for the national team. He featured in the 2001 and 2005 Rugby World Cup Sevens.

Ayimba, a former Impala Saracens players, would guide the team to its first ever World Rugby Series final during the Adelaide leg of the series in 2009.

He was relieved of his duties in 2011 but was reappointed in 2015 as head coach before steering his team to the famous win in Singapore a year later.