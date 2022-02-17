Philadelphia Orlando appointed UAE rugby women's coach

Philadelphia Olando

Kenya’s national women’s rugby team captain Philadelphia Olando attends a training session at the Fukuoka Prefecture Kurume Sports Centre on July 15, 2021.

Photo credit: Edward Alusa | Team Kenya

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • UAE Rugby Federation indicated that Olando will oversee the on-field Women Rugby programme, girls rugby development and will support the various coaching teams within the set-up
  • Olando, who has been with Kenya Lionesses for 13 years, said it was a great honour to join the Emirati


Two times Olympian and Kenya Lionesses skipper Philadelphia Olando has been appointed United Arab Emirates (UAE) national team Emirati head coach. 

