Philadelphia Orlando appointed UAE rugby women's coach

Two times Olympian and Kenya Lionesses skipper Philadelphia Olando has been appointed United Arab Emirates (UAE) national team Emirati head coach.

Making the appointment on Wednesday, UAE Rugby Federation indicated that Olando will oversee the on-field Women Rugby programme, girls rugby development and will support the various coaching teams within the set-up.

Olando, who has been with Kenya Lionesses for 13 years, said it was a great honour to join the Emirati.

“This is a new challenge for my personal development and an exciting opportunity that has been presented to me that I gladly accept with great honour," stated Olando.

"The Emirati is an unbelievable brand and I am looking forward to the challenge and how I can positively contribute to making Emirati successful.