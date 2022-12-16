Perfect KCB out to end year on a high in Nakuru

KCB Rugby, Kabras Sugar, and Menengai Oilers hope to uphold their clean run into the New Year when the fourth round of Kenya Cup matches close the year in six venues across the country on Saturday.

The three clubs will close the year away from home in matches that they are highly tipped to prevail going by their current form.

KCB and Kabras tie at the top with 15 points each but the bankers enjoy superior aggregate while Oilers are third with 14 points after failing to secure a bonus point win in their last duel.

Leaders KCB, chasing to recapture the title they lost to Kabras Sugar, are away to Nakuru at the Nakuru Athletic Club.

The bankers for the first time this season conceded points as they chalked their third consecutive bonus point victory, beating Homeboyz 29-10 at home in Ruaraka last Saturday.

The victory saw KCB, who had won Kenya Cup four times back-to-back before Kabras Sugar struck, go top of the log for the first time this season.

Nakuru, the 2013, 2014 Kenya Cup champions hope to build on last weekend’s 26-12 win over Strathmore, their first victory this season, with another against the bankers.

When the two sides met last season in Nairobi, the bankers proved callous, emerging with a comprehensive 62-5 victory.

This is something Nakuru’s coach Simon Wariuki would like to avoid and go into Christmas break with heads high especially after they lost their two opening matches to Kenyatta University’s Blak Blad (34-8) and Mwamba (12-6).

KCB have made two changes with Patrick Ouko and Andrew Amonde replacing Oscar Sarano and Felix Ojow at loosehead and openside respectively.

Kabras Sugar are away to Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology (MMUST) at the varsity ground is what has been dubbed as the Kakamega Derby.

The varsity students, who are perched second last in the 12-team league will need to produce something unique if they are to claim not only their first win this season but also against the kings of rugby.

MMUST put up a brave show against Kabras last season before going down 36-14 at the same venue.

Head Coach Carlos Katywa starts with a front row of Ephraim Oduor, Teddy Akala and Joseph Odero with Hillary Odhiambo and Brian Juma partnering in the second row while John Baraka, Thomas Simiyu and Jeanson Musoga link up in the back row.

Brian Tanga and Ntabeni Dukisa are at halfback while Malik Habil and Bryceson Adaka will operate at midfield with Alfred Orege, Victor Otieno and William Opaka completing the back row.

The Oilers are away to Homeboyz at the Jamhuri Park Showground, a match that the Deejays will be eyeing revenge after the Oilers beat them 34-6 last season in Nakuru.

Middle-of-the-table Homeboyz had their unbeaten run this season halted with a 29-10- defeat away to KCB. The Deejays had beaten Mwamba 19-13 and Strathmore Leos 22-15.

A crisp varsity derby is on the card when Blak Blad Strathmore Leos at Kenyatta University ground. Blak Blad produced some amazing results last season including their 17-3 defeat of the Leos, something they are keen on repeating.

Blak Blad are fourth in the log with nine points, having beaten Nakuru 34-8 and Catholic Monks 28-9 only for Mwamba to end their unbeaten run with a 19-10 defeat.

After beating MMUST 23-21, the Leos would lose to Homeboyz and Nakuru, a trend head coach Louis Kisia will be out to stop.

Bottom-of-the-table Kenya Harlequin host Mean Machine from University of Nairobi at the RFUEA ground. It presents a good opportunity for Quins to chalk their first of the season.

Mwamba are at home to the Catholic Monks in a match that will be played at Strathmore University.

Kenya Cup

Blak Blad v Strathmore Leos (Kenyatta University)

Masinde Muliro v Kabras Sugar (MMUST)

Kenya Harlequin v Mean Machine (RFUEA)

Homeboyz v Menengai Oilers (Jamhuri Park)

Mwamba v Catholic Monks (Strathmore University)