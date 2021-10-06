Oscar Osir named Impala coach

Former Kenya rugby player Oscar Osir speaks during the the service of the late Benjamin Ayimba at Our Lady of Peace, South B on June 8, 2021. Osir is the new Impala coach. 

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

  • Impala Saracens Rugby Club vice chairman Charles Mbogo said in a statement dated October 5, 2021 that Osir, who has been the club’s 15s backs coach and sevens head coach, took charge from October 1, 2021
  • Mbogo said Osir takes charge from October 1 and will be reporting to the Club’s executive committee
  • Mbogo, on behalf of Impala Saracens Rugby Club, wished Osir success in the role as they rebuild into the new season

Former Kenya Sevens and 15s international Oscar Osir is the new Impala Saracens Rugby Club head coach.

