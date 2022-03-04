Oilers, Leos go hunting in 'impossible' Kenya Cup mission

Menengai Oilers and Strathmore Leos will be seeking to topple their star-studded rivals in Kenya Cup semi-finals on Saturday.

Oilers hope to claim their first victory against Kenya Cup champions KCB Rugby at the Ruaraka Sports Club, Nairobi.

The Leos will be at the Kakamega forest to hunt down Kabras Sugar at the Showground.

The matches that are a repeat of last year's Kenya Cup semi-finals start at 3pm.

"KCB are like that fine wine that matures with age. They get better with time hence a huge challenge for us," said Oilers coach Gibson Weru. "We shall need massive effort to beat them and we are looking forward to that."

However, Weru said the Oilers have also improved with time. "We have grown with time considering that our recent encounters have been close," said Weru, who has made seven changes to the side that lost to Nakuru 13-8 last Saturday.

Last season, the Oilers lost to KCB 22-19 during the regular season before going down again 35-17 in the semi-final.

This season, Oilers lost 23-18 during the regular season.

KCB coach Curtis Olago has warned that history doesn't count in such encounters.

"We can't afford to focus on history since every game is a fresh affair for us," said Olago, who has made one change to the side that beat Kabras Sugar 28-20 last Saturday.

Jacob Ojee, who missed the Kabras encounter, returns to replace Isaac Njoroge at right wing.

Three of Oilers changes are from injuries. They are eightman Dalmas Chituyi, scrum-half Samson Onsomu and winger Timothy Okwemba, who have been replaced with Wallace Onyango, Andrew Odero and Dennis Abukusi respectively.

Kabras edged out the Leos 36-19 in last year's semi-final before beating them again 32-3 in regular season this year.

"Kabras has been to many finals but impossible is nothing. All we need is to cash on the minor mistakes that Kabras will make to score," said Strathmore coach Loius Kisia, who will have all his regulars back.

"We have gotten more experience and know the buttons to turn to get the desired results."

Gabriel Adero, Clinton Khasai and Tony Kaiko are back at front row while Alton Chasia and Stanslaus Shikoli start at second row.

Tony Okello, who was the captain in the previous match, goes to the bench with Adero taking the armband.

Kisia has George Ooro, Bethuel Anami and Barnabas Ouma at backrow with Arnold Muita and Andrew Mutoka returning at scrum-half and fly-half respectively.

Kabras Sugar have made several changes to the side that lost to KCB last Saturday.