Oilers captain Chrispine Shitundo joins Kenya Simbas in South Africa

Menengai Oilers captain Chrispine Shitundo has on Wednesday joined Kenya’s national men 15-a-side rugby team, Simbas, currently in South Africa for the Currie Cup First Division matches.

Simbas team manager Jimmy Mnene said the forward takes up the place of Kenya Sevens legend Collins Injera who was supposed to join the team in Cape Town on May 1.

“Injera has not yet joined us owing to work commitments but hopefully next week. In his place, Menengai Oilers' Chrispine Shitundo has linked up with the team,” explained Mnene.

Kabras Sugar hooker Eugene Sifuna has also joined the Simbas who are competing in the 10-team competition in readiness for 2022 Rugby Africa Cup doubling as the 2023 Rugby World Cup qualifiers slated for July 1-10 in France.

“Sifuna is also around. He arrived here on Sunday and has already trained with the team,” said Mnene and disclosed that KCB RFC winger Jacob Ojee returned home on Sunday due to work commitments.

The Simbas traveled to South Africa on April 7 and played their first match against Valke two days later which they lost 51-14 in Brakpan.

Coach Paul Odera's charges suffered a narrow 22-21 defeat at the hands of Zimbabwe Goshawks on April 23 in Ceres before registering a 66-33 loss against Down Touch Griffons on April 30 in Welkom.

Simbas will play bottom-of-the-table Border Bulldogs in Cape Town (May 7), visit sixth-ranked Boland Cavaliers (May 21), travel to fifth-ranked SWD Eagles (May 28) before tackling seventh-placed Leopards at the RFUEA Grounds on June 4 in the first of the two Nairobi Series matches.