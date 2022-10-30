Oilers, Blak Blad advance to Impala Floodlit semis

Menengai Oilers dismissed Nakuru Rugby 26-13 Saturday night to set up a semi-final clash with Kenyatta University’s Blak Blad in the Impala Floodlit at the Impala Sports Club.

The Oilers, who reached the final when the event was played last in 2019, finished their work in the first half as they scored all their four tries and three conversions

The Oilers led 26-6 at the break before holding off Nakuru in the second session to advance.

In another match, Blak Blad rallied from 13-7 down at the break to stun Strathmore Leos 20-19 to sail through to the semi-finals.

Centres Mark Kwemoi and Davis Otundo, flanker Crispin Shitundo and hooker Hillary Malweyi scored a try each as fly half Abutwalib Wesonga added the extras to seal the win for the Oilers.

Fly half Philip Okeyo converted substitute Barry Opondo’s second half try to supplement his two previous penalties, but all was in vain for Nakuru.

“We were just trying our different formation and seeing how it goes especially with some of our four new signings,” said Oilers coach Gibson Weru.

“We had a good pre-season and this is the time to know if we did the right thing.”

Weru said he will have to improve on his set-pieces for a stable transition and continuity as they prepare to take on Blak Blad.

“Our intensity kept on fluctuating especially in the second half and that can be suicidal if we get to meet a strong but kudos to my boys for the good win,” said Weru.

“Blak Blad plays with so much intensity and has awesome energy lasting the whole match. The students are quite unpredictable,” said Weru.

Branson Madigu converted Collins Maina’s try after curling over two penalties to give Strathmore Leos a 13-7 lead at the break.

Archadius Kwesa scored Blak Blad’s try before Lionel Aleliti converted in the first half.

Forwards Ian Obukwa and Nick Okulo’s tries might have turned the fortunes for Blak Blad in the second half, but it was Aleliti’s one conversion and a penalty that sealed the one-point victory for Blak Blad.

The other quarter-final matches between hosts Impala and Nondescripts and defending champions KCB Rugby and Kenya Harlequin failed to take place over power outage.