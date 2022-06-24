Odera names Simbas squad for Rugby World Cup qualifiers

Six players have been dropped from Kenya Simbas squad for the Africa Rugby qualifiers for the 2023 Paris Rugby World Cup starting July 1 to 10 in France.

Head coach Paul Odera on Friday axed locks Brian Ndirangu of Menengai Oilers and Emmanuel Silungi, who ply his professional trade with Yiezreel Rugby Club in Israel when he picked his final traveling team of 28 players.

Scrum-half Brian Wahinya and centre Peter Kilonzo from KCB Rugby and Menengai Oilers fly-half Geoffrey Ominde and winger Beldad Ogeta have also been left out.

The Simbas leave the country on Tuesday for the qualifier that will take place in the French cities of Marseille and Aixen respectively.

Odera said he is confident of having struck the right balance between experience and youth ahead of the tournament where they will meet Uganda in the quarter-finals on July 2 at Stade Maurice David, Aixen.

The winner will proceed to the semi-final where they will face either Senegal or Algeria who will face-off at the same venue and day.

“We have also created the right balance between skills and personalities in view of having the right blend,” said Odera.

Odera is not writing off the Ugandans, saying their neighbours have prepared equally well.

“Uganda is a dangerous team, particularly when facing Kenya. They would rather lose to anyone but not Kenya. They always raise their game when they meet us,” said Odera. “The mantra in camp is this is the final and that is how we are approaching the game next week.”

Squad

Loosehead Props: Andrew Siminyu (University of Johannesburg, South Africa), Edward Mwaura (Menengai Oilers).

Hookers: Eugene Sifuna (Kabras Sugar), Teddy Akala (Kabras Sugar), Brian Waraba (Kenya Harlequin).

Tighthead Props: Patrick Ouko (KCB), Ephraim Oduor (Kabras Sugar), Joseph Odero (Kabras Sugar).

Locks: Davis Chenge (KCB), Brian Juma (Kabras Sugar), Thomas Okeyo (University of Johannesburg, South Africa), Malcom Onsando (Sportiv Bucaresti, Romania).

Blindside Flankers: George Nyambua (Kabras Sugar), Bethuel Anami (Strathmore Leos).

Openside Flankers: Dan Sikuta (Kabras Sugar), Martin Owilah (KCB).

Scrum Halves: Samuel Asati (KCB), Brian Tanga (Kabras Sugar).

Fly half: Jone Kubu (Kabras Sugar).

Left Wing: Andrew Matoka (Strathmore Leos).

Inside Centre: Dominic Coulson (Exeter University), John Okoth (Menengai Oilers), Collins Injera (Mwamba).

Outside Centre: Vincent Onyala (KCB), Bryceson Adaka (Kabras Sugar).

Right wing: Jacob Ojee (KCB), Derrick Ashiundu (Kabras Sugar)