Odera names Kenya Simbas provisional squad for South Africa tour

Kenya Simbas players celebrate their win against Zambia during their  2023 rugby World Cup qualifier at Nyayo National Stadium on July 11, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Geoffrey Anene

  • Bethwel Anami (Strathmore Leos) and George Omolla (Mwamba) have been drafted into the Simbas squad and will be hoping to impress in training.
  • Odera also plans to add eight foreign-based players to the list for the quadrangular tournament featuring Namibia, Brazil and Zimbabwe in Stellenbosch.

Kenya Simbas head coach Paul Odera has named two uncapped players in his 40-man squad for international test matches slated for November in South Africa.

