Noreen Liyosi: Female rugby referee breaking new ground

By  Francis Mureithi

  • She has survived the intense scrutiny and sometimes hostile crowds to relish officiating men’s elite matches
  • A primary school teacher by profession, the Nakuru-based official is only one of two Kenyan women with a World Rugby Level Two certification and is intent on getting to Level Three

As she goes through her paces at the far corner of the Nakuru Athletics Club pitch, she may be mistaken for a club member working out.

