Struggling Nondies take on unbeaten Kabras

Mwamba Rugby Club and Nondescripts hope to bring their "A" game when they face Kenya's finest sides KCB Rugby and Kabras Sugar respectively in Kenya Cup league outings on Saturday.

Nondies, who arguably are the most successful club in the league but are now battling relegation, take on 2016 champions Kabras Sugar Rugby at Kakamega Showground.

Mwamba, the 1983 champions face the wrath of defending champions KCB Rugby at the RFUEA ground.

The two matches that are the only ones on card on Saturday had been postponed earlier in the season.

Nondies, the 17-time champions find themselves at the bottom of the league, fighting relegation, having only seven points made of three bonus points. They have one win and six losses.

Nondies will then play Mwamba, Impala Saracens, who are also battling relegation and Homeboyz, in matches they must win to avoid the big chop.

On the other hand, Kabras Sugar which is the only side yet to concede this season alongside KCB Rugby, top the log with 35 points that include seven bonus points from a clean run in seven outings.

Kabras Sugar, who have lost to KCB Rugby in the four consecutive Kenya Cup finals, have already secured their place in the semi-finals.

Nondies head coach Willis Ojal is hopeful that his side will avoid relegation by virtue of having four matches to play.

“Only three points separate four last teams- Homeboyz and Nakuru, who have 11 points each, Impala with 10 and us,” said Ojal. “There is hope if we learn to close our games on time. We have no other option but get maximum points.”

In the big one against Kabras Sugar whom they are yet to beat, Ojal said: “We will give it our best shot and see what we can get out of it.”

Nondies handed Nakuru their second win of the season, losing to the Great Rift side 23-22 at Ngong Racecourse.

“This is a match we should have put away and that is why we need to close such matches as soon as possible,” said Ojal.

Ojal has effected some changes to his squad in their away match, moving Ian Njenga to loose-head while resting Boniface Amimo.

Fidel Oloo comes up against his former employers Kabras at blind side with Charles Omondi starting as eighthman.

Mwamba coach Kevin “Bling” Wambua will miss the services of Tony Owuor, Christopher Asila and Edwin Machanje owing to injuries.

“KCB is a match we need to win ahead of our remaining fixtures against Nondies, Masinde Muliro and Quins,” said Wambua. “It’s always a tough outing but a good test going against defending champions.”

KCB head coach Curtis Olago has also made some changes to the squad that beat Kenya Harlequin 45-10 the previous weekend.

He has handed former Homeboyz and Kenya Sevens star Alvin “Buffa” Otieno his first start at the right wing.

Another Kenya Sevens player Vincent Onyala and Max Kang’eri start at midfield replacing Peter Kilonzo and Isaac Njoroge while Levy Amunga, who is also back from duty with Kenya Sevens come sin for Shaban Ahmed at fly-half.

Andrew Amonde, Brodie Kaggia and Martin Owila have been dropped at forward with Brian Munyali and Oliver Mang’eni taking charge.