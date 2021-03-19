Nondies start campaign with tricky Leos clash

  • Defending champions KCB take on visiting Blak Blad from Kenyatta University at 1pm before paving way for the clash between Mwamba and touring Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology at 3pm
  • Chasing their first title since 1998, Nondies, who have won the diadem 17 times, will be bogged down by match fitness as they take on the Leos, who have already battled bigwigs
  • Ojal revealed that their new ground at the Jockey Club, Ngong Racecourse is now ready, awaiting inspection from Kenya Rugby Union (KRU)

Nondescripts, arguably the most successful rugby club in the country, make their first Kenya Cup appearance this season when they host Strathmore Leos on Saturday in one of round four matches at 1pm at the RFUEA grounds.

