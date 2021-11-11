Nondies snap up Kenya Sevens duo ahead of new season

Nondescript have signed Kenya Sevens players Derick Mayar Dulo and Tony Owuor ahead of the 2021-2022 Kenya Cup slated for November 27 this year to March 19, 2022.

Winger Mayar and backrow Owuor join the record Kenya Cup champions from Impala Saracens and Mwamba respectively. Nondies, who have won the league 17 times, have also secured the services of prop Ayub Kimutai from Kenya Harlequin.

Mayar made his debut for Kenya Sevens during the 2016-2017 World Rugby Sevens Series. He played 14 matches that season during the London, Paris, Hong Kong and Singapore legs and scored three tries.

Owuor has played 22 matches for Shujaa.

Mayar, 28, and Owuor, 29, turned out for Samurai International and Morans respectively during the 2021 Safari Sevens at Nyayo National Stadium last month.

Nondies head coach Willis Ojal told Nation Sport on Thursday that the Ngong Road-based side could add one more player before the transfer window closes on November 12. So far no player has left Nondies.

According to the 2021-2022 Kenya Cup fixtures, the 25-time Enterprise Cup champions will begin their campaign in the 12-team league against Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology (MMUST) on November 27 in Kakamega.

These two have never met in the Kenya Cup. However, Nondies humiliated the students from 28-0 in 2020 Enterprise Cup Round of 16.