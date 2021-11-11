Nondies snap up Kenya Sevens duo ahead of new season

Mwamba RFC's Tony Owuor is tackled by Blak Blad's Archadias Khwisa and Denis Odhiambo (right) during their Kenya Cup rugby league match at Impala Sports Club on March 13, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Geoffrey Anene

What you need to know:

  • Winger Mayar and backrow Owuor join the record Kenya Cup champions from Impala Saracens and Mwamba respectively.
  • Nondies, who have won the league 17 times, have also secured the services of prop Ayub Kimutai from Kenya Harlequin.

Nondescript have signed Kenya Sevens players Derick Mayar Dulo and Tony Owuor ahead of the 2021-2022 Kenya Cup slated for November 27 this year to March 19, 2022.

