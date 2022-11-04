Nondies, Oilers clash tonight in Impala Floodlit tourney semis

Three-time champions Nondescripts expect a physical but entertaining match against Menengai Oilers when they meet today in the semi-finals of Impala Floodlit tournament, a curtain-raiser event of the Kenya Cup, at the Impala Sports Clubs.

Nondies coach Oliver Callum has kept faith with the squad that dismantled hosts Impala Saracens 33-7 in the quarter-finals on Wednesday, making only two changes.

Centre Ryan Odua has replaced injured Henry Fulbright and Kenya Sevens trialist Benson Salem has replaced William Odhiambo at the bench.

“Oilers are a fantastic side with a good coach in Gibson Weru. They will definitely present a big challenge for us,” Callum told Nation Sport, adding that a good defence and execution of the game will be key to their title ambitions against their fellow Kenya Cup opponents.

“We shall have to slow them down and deny them possession.”

Nondies won the inaugural edition of the tournament in 1983, and claimed further victories in 2002 and 2012, while Oilers, who reached the final of the tournament in 2019 when the event was last played, are chasing their maiden title.

“Our plan and set up was disrupted when our match against Impala was halted mid-day on Saturday but we are up to the task,” said Callum.

The match between Nondies and Impala was suspended after power failure at the pitch. Nondies, who were leading 15-0 when the match was suspended, won 33-7 when the duel resumed on Wednesday night.

Oilers have also made two changes to their squad, bringing in Austin Sikutwa for the suspended centre Davis Otundo. That will see Eugene Lubanga, who played as a fullback in their last match, coming in at the wing, with David Nyaundi taking his place.

“We expect an exciting style of running rugby. We shall adapt to any conditions,” said Oilers forwards coach Enos Otieno.

KCB Rugby Club, the second most successful team at the Impala Floodlit with eight titles, will take on Blak Blad from Kenyatta in the other semi-final.

KCB, who are the title holders, edged out Kenya Harlequin 14-10 in a close mid-week clash that was also postponed from last Saturday.

KCB head coach Curtis Olago has made four changes to the squad that beat Quins, bringing in Isaac Njoroge at fullback in place of Smith Muhoya.

Hooker Wilfred Waswa, second row Michael Oduor and flanker Felix Ojow have been roped in for George Asin, Elvis Olukusi and Steve Wamai respectively.

“This is our pre-season and we are trying out different players and formations. We aren’t focused on what our rivals are doing but how our systems are working,” said Olago. “However, we just can’t underrate the varsity students, who have energy.”

Saturday's fixtures

Universities Category

Catholic Monks v USIU (12pm)- RFUEA

Nakuru Universities Combined v Daystar Falcons ((1.30pm)-Impala Sports Club

Women's Category

Northern Suburbs v Ruck IT (2pm) -RFUEA

Impala v Maseno (3.20pm) Impala Sports Club

Club category (Impala Sports Club)

Nondies v Menengai Oilers (5.15pm)