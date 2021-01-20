No clear favourites for 2021 Kenya Cup season

Giants Kabras Sugar and KCB Rugby have disclosed that no team will be fully prepared when the 2021 Kenya Cup starts on February 27 owing to the long break.

The two teams will face-off in the season’s curtain raiser on February 20 at the RFUEA ground before paving way for Kenya Cup proper.

Kabras Sugar chairman Philip Jalangó and KCB Rugby deputy coach Dennis “Ironman” Mwanja said virtually all the teams will be rusty after a one-year break owing to Covid-19 pandemic.

With no winners having been declared for the 2019/ 2020 season, the seeding for the 2021 Kenya Cup has been done based on how the teams finished during the regular 2019/2020 season.

The regular 2019/2020 season had ended and teams were preparing for the play-offs before Covid-19 pandemic outbreak halted everything in March last year.

Kabras Sugar topped the league followed by defending champions KCB to claim the automatic slots in the semi-finals.

Homeboyz were to play Menengai Oilers with the winner meeting KCB, while Impala Saracens were up against Mwamba with the winner getting to take on Kabras Sugar.

“There is no way clubs will be ready after what has happened, but it’s important we get back to play,” said Jalangó, adding that it will be vital considering that players will be pitching for places in the national 15s team, Kenya Simbas.

“These are unique circumstances where we are going into the season without playing any build up matches or training as teams well,” noted Mwanja.

“We shall head into unchartered waters not knowing what will happen, but the game has to resume.”

Just like Kabras Sugar and KCB Rugby, most teams had adopted individualised training, mostly gym sessions owing to Covid-19 restrictions.

The last time Kabras Sugar and KCB Rugby met was November 2019 where the sugar men outclassed the bankers for the first time 19-6 in a rain-drenched duel in Ruaraka.

Jalangó disclosed that they will be without their influential fly-half, Jone Kubu, who will be returning to his home country of Fiji next month.

Kabras Sugar have signed six players, two from Mean Machine and a similar number from Western Bulls. Winger Alfred Orega is back at Kabras Sugar from Mean Machine where he moves out with forward Aaron Adhanja.

The Kenya Cup kick off will be preceded by the promotion battle that starts with the play-offs on February 6 followed by the semi-finals on February 13.

University of Nairobi’s Mean Machine take on Egerton Wasps, while Northern Suburbs are up against United States International University in the playoff. The winners will get to meet Masinde Muliro University (Mmust) and Strathmore University Leos respectively in the semis.

The semi-final winners will earn promotion to the 2021 Kenya Cup season.

The Leos topped the KRU Championship unbeaten with 76 points followed by Masinde Muliro University with 67 points to secure the automatic semi-final slots.

Pool “A” will have Kabras Sugar, Impala Saracens, Mwamba, Blak Blad, Kenya Harlequin and a team that will be promoted from KRU Championship.

KCB Rugby highlight Pool “B” that has Homeboyz, Menengai Oilers, Nakuru, Nondescripts and a team that will have earned promotion from KRU Championship.

After the pool matches, teams will then meet those from alternative pools before a ranking is done to pave way for the semi-finals. Unlike the previous seasons, there will be no playoffs.

The top placed team will meet the team that will have finished fourth with the second and third placed team meeting in the semi-finals on May 22. The Kenya Cup final will be staged on May 29.