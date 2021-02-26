Newcomers into deep end as Kenya Cup kicks off

Kabras Sugar's Jone Kubu takes on Kenya Harlequins defence

Kabras Sugar's Jone Kubu (second left) takes on Kenya Harlequins defence during Sisimka Charity Cup match played at Nyayo National Stadium on February 20, 2021.


Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

Tough test for Masinde Muliro against well-heeled Kabras Sugar


Newcomers Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology (MMUST) and returnees Strathmore University Leos face baptism by fire on Saturday when they face Kabras Sugar and KCB Rugby, respectively, as the Kenya Cup finally gets underway.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.