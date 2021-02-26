Newcomers into deep end as Kenya Cup kicks off

Newcomers Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology (MMUST) and returnees Strathmore University Leos face baptism by fire on Saturday when they face Kabras Sugar and KCB Rugby, respectively, as the Kenya Cup finally gets underway.

MMUST confront 2016 champions Kabras Sugar, who had reached the finals in the last three consecutive seasons, at the Kakamega Showground.

The Leos, who make a return after a season at the Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) Championship, face defending champions KCB Rugby at Ruaraka.

Kabras Sugar were on course to recapture the title last season, having beaten KCB Rugby for the first time 19-6 at their Ruaraka backyard to top the regular season.

However, the playoffs and final were not held as the government moved to lock down the country to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

MMUST deputy coach John Asila noted that they might not be at par in resources with their “young brothers” Kabras Sugar, but they are ready for the big test.

Asila said that their vision is to win the Kenya Cup in the next five years and make history as the only other university after Mean Machine from the University of Nairobi to lift the Kenya Cup.

“We won’t be ambitious this season but our target is not to finish in bottom two of the eight-team league,” said Asila, who urged KRU to briefly open the transfer window to enable them to sign a few players in view of improving their depth and experience.

“We are ecstatic...the players are happy since they believe the kind of rugby they play fits in no other league but the Kenya Cup,” said the Leos coach Louis Kisia.

“Our target this season is to finish in the top five. Impossible is nothing.”

From the side that beat Suburbs 23-6 in the Championships semis to reach Kenya Cup, Kisia has made some changes bringing in debutant Brunson Madigu at wing for Alex Maina. Lock Jude Baraka is out due to an injury but Fanuel Aduda takes up the slot.

KCB Rugby deputy coach Dennis Mwanja said his players will not underrate any of their opponents.

“We shall respect every team in the league and whoever adapts first to the new format will win the title,” said Mwanja.

Even though KCB Rugby have retained most of their players, they will be without prop Nesta Okoth and utility back Ken Moseti, who have moved to Impala Saracens.

KCB Rugby have so far signed only one player, Wilfred Waswa from Northern Suburbs.

Kabras have made nine changes to the squad that beat Kenya Harlequin in Sisimka Cup ahead of their duel with MMUST.

Ephraim Oduor, Eugene Sifuna, Brian Juma, Lawrence Buyachi, Jone Kubu, Paul Abuto, Johnstone Mawe and Malik Habil who started against Kenya Harlequins in the Charity Cup have been rested with Asuman Mugerwa dropping to the bench.

There will be a double-header at Nakuru Athletic Club where Menengai Oilers will play Quins at 2pm before Nakuru taking on Blak Blad from Kenyatta University at 4pm.