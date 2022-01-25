National Sevens Circuit returns
What you need to know:
- KCB Rugby won the last circuit in 2019.
- The circuit was first held in 1999 with the inaugural winners Impala and Mwamba being the most successful club in the Championship with four wins each.
The National Sevens Circuit is back.
The circuit , which wasn't held in 2020 and 2021 owing to Covid-19 has six events, taking place in May and June this year.
The George Mwangi Kabeberi Memorial Sevens will kick off the series on May7-8 at a venue to be disclosed later.
It will be followed by Christie Sevens on May 14-15 in Nairobi, with Kakamega Sevens taking place on May 28-29 in Kakamega.
Driftwood Sevens will be staged on June 4-5 in Mombasa, while Kisumu City will host Dala Sevens on June 18-19 and Prinsloo Sevens wrapping up the series on June 25-26 in Nakuru City.
KCB Rugby won the last circuit in 2019.
The circuit was first held in 1999 with the inaugural winners Impala and Mwamba being the most successful club in the Championship with four wins each.