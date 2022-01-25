National Sevens Circuit returns

The National Sevens Circuit is back.

The circuit , which wasn't held in 2020 and 2021 owing to Covid-19 has six events, taking place in May and June this year.

The George Mwangi Kabeberi Memorial Sevens will kick off the series on May7-8 at a venue to be disclosed later.

It will be followed by Christie Sevens on May 14-15 in Nairobi, with Kakamega Sevens taking place on May 28-29 in Kakamega.

Driftwood Sevens will be staged on June 4-5 in Mombasa, while Kisumu City will host Dala Sevens on June 18-19 and Prinsloo Sevens wrapping up the series on June 25-26 in Nakuru City.

KCB Rugby won the last circuit in 2019.