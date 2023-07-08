National Sevens Circuit leaders KCB mean business

KCB, Kabras Sugar, Strathmore Leos, Mwamba, Menengai Oilers and Kenya Harlequin romped to their second consecutive Cup quarter-finals of the SportPesa National Sevens Circuit at the Driftwood Sevens at Mombasa Sports Club on Saturday.

They were joined by Nondescripts and Kisumu who were the only sides not in the top-eight bracket during the season-opening Dala Sevens in Kisumu last weekend.

Dala champions KCB walloped Nondies 22-0, Kenyatta University’s Blak Blad 45-5 and Nakuru 17-5 to top Pool “A” and set a quarters date with second-ranked Pool “B” side Kisumu on Sunday.

“We want to continue our good form from the Dala Sevens and we are aiming to reclaim the title we lost in 2019,” said KCB coach Andrew Amonde.

Kisumu scraped through on superior points difference after finishing their group on five points same as Homeboyz and Mombasa.

Kabras Sugar, who lost to KCB in the Dala Sevens final, wrapped up the first day of Driftwood without a loss in Pool “B”. Led by the outstanding Mathias Osimbo, the sugar millers proved to be a force to be reckoned with as they demolished Kisumu 36-5, Mombasa 27-0 and Homeboyz 35-10.

Kabras coach Felix Ayange noted that the two changes in his squad had an impact on their overall performance.

“Osimbo and Habil Malik have been crucial today. It’s a great team effort and we hope to emulate the same in the quarter-finals,” said the former Kenya Sevens speedster whose side will come up against Nondies in the quarters.

Cup quarters

KCB v Kisumu (10.40am), Mwamba v Menengai Oilers (11am), Kabras Sugar v Nondescripts (11.20am), Strathmore Leos v Kenya Harlequin (11.40am)

Challenge quarters: Nakuru v Mombasa (9.20am), Daystar Falcons v Catholic Monks (9.40am), Homeboyz v Blak Blad (10am), Masinde Muliro v Kabarak (10.20am)

