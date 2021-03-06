Mwaura stars as Nakuru survive MMUST scare in Kenya Cup

Hosts Nakuru RFC beat Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology (MMUST) 23-10 in a tough Kenya Cup match at Nakuru Athletics Club on Saturday.

Ochieng Ahaya-coached varsity lads surprised their hosts with a fifth minute try after Timothy Mmasi evaded a series of tackles to land. John Bahati booted the conversion to give the students a brief 7-0 lead.

Nakuru, popularly known as Wanyore, reduced the arrears when Kevin Kabole scored a beautiful try near the goal post which was converted by Samuel Mwaura on 15 minutes.

Two minutes later Wanyore took the lead when Crispin Onyango scored a try but Mwaura missed the conversion.

Just before referee Constant Cap blew for half-time, Nakuru was firmly in the driving seat with Felix Okoth scoring a try but Mwaura missed the conversion again.

Nakuru led 17-7 at half time.

MMUST came in a rejuvenated side and hardly two minutes into the second half, Timothy Mmasi reduced the arrears with a penalty.

MMUST missed another penalty in the 73rd minute. Mmasi's kick missed the target.

Mwaura, who was the man-of-the-match, scored two successive penalties in the last five minutes of the game to seal the fate for the students.

MMUST coach Ahaya said the team was slowly getting its act together and blamed the defeat on costly mistakes committed by his players. MMUST's Isaya Mulongo was sin-binned.

"We are taking every step at a time. We contained the experienced Nakuru side from the word go but we committed mistakes that cost us victory. We hope to rectify the mistakes when we tackle Mwamba next," said Ahaya.

Nakuru coach Felix Oloo said he was satisfied with the result.

"This is a new squad that I'm trying to mould and I'm impressed by their performance. I'm happy we got the vital points at home and this is a good warm-up ahead of our match against our neighbours Menengai Oilers," said Oloo.