Mwaura stars as Nakuru survive MMUST scare in Kenya Cup

Donald Aluoch of Nakuru RFC with the ball during a Kenya Cup League match against Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology (MMUST) at Nakuru Athletics club on Saturday, March 6, 2021. Nakuru RFC won 23-10.

Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Naion Media Group

By  Francis Mureithi

  • Nakuru, popularly known as Wanyore, reduced the arrears when Kevin Kabole scored a beautiful try near the goal post which was converted by Samuel Mwaura on 15 minutes.
  • Two minutes later Wanyore took the lead when Crispin Onyango scored a try but Mwaura missed the conversion.

Hosts Nakuru RFC beat Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology (MMUST) 23-10 in a tough Kenya Cup match at Nakuru Athletics Club on Saturday.

