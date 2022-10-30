Mwanja unhappy despite Lionesses' win against Zambia

Kenya Lionesses head coach Dennis Mwanja blasted his charges for pulling a scrappy 36-17 victory against Zambia in their Women’s Africa Rugby Cup Pool “B” clash in Kampala, Uganda on Saturday.

Mwanja warned that a similar kind of display cloud prove suicidal against a much better and structured Uganda on Wednesday in their last duel at the Wankulukuku Stadium.

Mwanja said that even though the girls had not played in a while, their display against Zambia didn’t match the standards they are known for.

“We were casual and overconfident against a determined Zambia side. We didn’t get our set-pieces right, which gifted Zambia possession, “explained Mwanja, adding that they played in wrong zones for long and couldn’t exit.

“The moment we managed to exit, we kicked the ball into the Zambians hands who attacked to score,” said Mwanja, noting that they also didn’t press upfront in defence, which gave the Zambians time to run the ball.

Mwanja said that his backline that didn’t fire and failed to run straight and kept drifting across will have to up their stakes against Uganda, who also beat Zambia 36-17 on Tuesday.

“It was a wakeup call for the Lionesses and we own our mistakes since that wasn’t our style of rugby that is usually like a mine exploding with knowledge, “said Mwanja.