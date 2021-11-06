Mwamba lose Okello for a month over Safari Sevens tackle

Michael Okello

Mwamba's Michael Okello gain grounds during their Kenya Cup Rugby match against Impala on February 22, 2020 at Nairobi Railways Club.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Michael Kirwa

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • KRU communicated the decision in a ruling which described Okello's offence and the resulting punishment.

Mwamba RFC will be without Michael Okello for four weeks after the 26-year old centre was suspended by the Kenya Rugby Union (KRU).

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.