Mwamba lose Okello for a month over Safari Sevens tackle

Mwamba RFC will be without Michael Okello for four weeks after the 26-year old centre was suspended by the Kenya Rugby Union (KRU).

KRU communicated the decision in a ruling which described Okello's offence as "dangerous."

Okello appeared at a disciplinary hearing on October 31 at the Nyayo National Stadium after the Match Citing Commissioner reported he should have been shown a red card for an above-the-shoulder-line tackle on an opponent during Samurai Sevens' 17-14 loss to the Uganda Sevens on in the Safari Sevens torunament.

Zimbabwean referee Precious Pazani had shown Samurai's Okello a yellow card for the offence.

Okello's offence was against rule 9.13 of the Laws of the Rugby Union that states: "A player must not tackle an opponent early, late or dangerously. Dangerous tackling includes, but is not limited to, tackling or attempting to tackle an opponent above the line of the shoulders even if the tackle starts below the line of the shoulders."

KRU Appeals Council Member, Hinga Waiyaki, chaired the disciplinary hearing while Aggrey Chabeda served as the KRU Judicial Officer. Okello appeared at the disciplinary meeting with Samurai's Team Manager Fahad Adli. Absaloms Juma attended the hearing as the Tournament & World Rugby Citing Commissioner (Safari Sevens).

The ruling noted that the nature of Okello's tackle put his opponent at risk of suffering a head injury.

The Disciplinary Committee also acknowledged that Okello was remorseful at the hearing. Okello's conduct at the hearing, coupled with his immediate admission of guilt and the fact that he checked on his opponent, attracted leniency from the disciplinary committee. They deducted three weeks off the prescribed sanction for the offence.

Mwamba RFC coach Kelvin Wambua said the club will not appeal the ruling.

"I was at the game (Samurai Sevens vs Uganda Sevens) and, the suspension is justified," he said.

Wambua added that he has enough depth in his squad to cover for Okello's absence.

"I expect Okello to miss two Kenya Cup matches based on the duration of his ban," Wambua stated.