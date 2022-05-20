Mwamba keen to keep Kabebri Sevens title, KCB and Kabras face-off

Hosts Mwamba open their title defence against Mean Machine from the University of Nairobi as Kabeberi Sevens gets underway on Saturday at the RFUEA ground.

Mwamba, who are the most successful club at Kabeberi Sevens alongside Impala Saracens, take on Machine at 10am in their Pool “B” match.

Mwamba fondly known as Kulabu or Black Shirts will then confront another varsity side, Strathmore Leos at 12.50pm before taking on Nondescripts at 3.40pm in their last pool encounter.

Mwamba and Impala Saracens, who are in Pool “D”, have lifted the Kabeberi Sevens title seven times each.

Former Kenya Sevens players Eliakim Kichoi and Ronnie Omondi will lead the relatively young Kulabu side.

“It’s a tough pool but we are aiming to reach the quarters,” said Mwamba coach Kepher Ndonji. “We are trying to grow the club to fill in places left by some of our top players like Collins Injera.”

"Machine's have always been a tough opponent while the Leos look good," explained Ndonji.

Kabeberi Sevens marks the return of the National Sevens Series that was not played in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid-19 outbreak.

Three-time National Sevens Series champions KCB Rugby and Kabras Sugar will face off in a duel that will highlight Pool ‘A”.

The bankers are the top seeds at Kabeberi Seven after they won the Series in 2019 when the event was last held.

KCB and Kabras, who are the 2017 Series title holders, are in Pool “A” that also has Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology (Mmust) and Western Bulls.

This year’s edition serves as the season opener for the 2022 National Sevens Circuit that comprises five other legs namely Christie Sevens, Dala Sevens, Kakamega Sevens, Prinsloo Sevens and Driftwood Sevens.

Entry charges are Sh 500 per person.

Pool A: KCB, Masinde Muliro, Kabras Sugar, Western Bulls

Pool B: Mwamba, Nondescripts, Strathmore Leos, Mean Machine

Pool C: Homeboyz, Menengai Oilers, Kenya Harlequin, Blak Blad

Pool D: Nakuru, Impala Saracens, Northern Suburbs, Daystar Falcons

Kabeberi Sevens Day 1 Order of Play

9am Masinde Muliro v Kabras Sugar, 9.20am KCB v Western Bulls, 9.40am Nondescripts v Strathmore Leos, 10.00am Mwamba v Mean Machine, 10.20am Menengai Oilers v Kenya Harlequin, 10.40am Homeboyz v Blak Blad, 11.00am Impala Saracens v Northern Suburbs

11.20am Nakuru v Daystar Falcons, 11.50am Masinde Muliro v Western Bulls, 12.10pm KCB v Kabras Sugar, 12.30pm Nondescripts v Mean Machine, 12.50pm Mwamba v Strathmore Leos, 1.10pm Menengai Oilers v Blak Blad, 1.30pm Homeboyz v Kenya Harlequin