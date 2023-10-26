Murunga rings changes in Lionesses side to face Colombia

Kenya Lionesses XV coach Paul Murunga has made seven changes to his side that faces tricky Colombia in their WXV3 crunch match in Dubai on Friday from 6.30pm.

The WXV3 is the third-tier of the inaugural women's international rugby union group tournament for senior national teams organised by World Rugby.

England, Canada, France, New Zealand, Wales and Australia are in the top-tier (WXV1), Italy, Scotland, Japan, USA, Samoa and South Africa in second-tier (WXV2) and Ireland, Spain, Fiji, Kazakhstan, Kenya and Colombia in the third-tier (WXV3).

After Lionesses’ 18-12 loss to Kazakhstan last Friday, Murunga has handed Naomi Muhanji her first start of the campaign after two appearances from the bench.

Judith Okumu slots in at scrum-half. Sharon Auma makes her first WXV3 appearance, starting on the wing.

Knight Otwoma, Valentine Otieno and Edith Nariaka are back to the match day squad after missing the Kazakhstan game.

Faith Livoi is on the bench after two starts in the second row.

Sevens captain Grace Okulu is out of the squad, serving a two-match suspension carried forward from the Rugby Africa Women’s Sevens final against South Africa in Tunisia on October 15.

She missed the 32-0 loss against Spain on October 14 while in Tunisia, but played the Kazakhstan game because the ruling had not been made.