Monks, Bulls locked in fight for sole remaining Championship semi-final spot

The final semi-final slot in the race for promotion in the Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) Championship will be decided this weekend when the regular season concludes.

South Coast Pirates, Shamas Foundation and two-time Kenya Cup champions Mean Machine of the University of Nairobi have already secured their places in the semi-finals.

Catholic University’s Monks and former Kenya Cup side Western Bulls are vying for the last spot in the semis.

The winners of the semi-finals, planned for March 19, will earn promotion to Kenya Cup.

The Monks have no choice but to beat Northern Suburbs whom they host at the Catholic University ground if they hope to qualify for the semi-final.

Western Bulls must beat visiting Kisumu in Kakamega by a bonus point and hope that the Monks lose to Northern Suburbs by a big margin for them to have a chance of advancing.

The Monks are placed fourth on the league table with 34 points while Western Bulls are fifth on 29.

A bonus point victory for Western Bulls will bring their points tally to 34 points, same as Monks if they lose to Northern Suburbs.

It’s left to be known what criteria KU will use to determine who between Western Bulls and the Monks get promoted if they end up tying on 34 points each.

Controversy rocked Kenya Cup recently after KRU decided to relegate Impala Saracens, who had finished ahead of Kenya Harlequin on superior points ratio after they tied on 17 points each.

KRU Leagues and Fixtures committee opted to use the Kenya Cup League manual that considered head-to-head results first in case of a tie in points. Quins beat Impala 29-20 in a one off meeting in the regular season.

However, Impala Saracens have challenged the decision arguing that points difference as indicated in the KRU statutes supersedes the tournament rules.

Last Saturday, South Coast Pirates went back to the top of the league without breaking any sweat after they were awarded a walkover of 28-0 over Eldoret after the Great Rift side failed to honour the fixture.

The Coastal lads have 38 points from 10 outings, two ahead of second placed Shamas, who are on 36 points.