MMUST stun Mwamba as KCB, Kabras collect routine wins

Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology (MMUST) stunned Mwamba Rugby 12-6 in a Kenya Cup rugby league match at KCB Ruaraka ground.

As debutants MMUST chalked their maiden win, defending champions KCB Rugby and Kabras Sugar proved ruthless, dismissing Kenyatta University’s Blak Blad and Kenya Harlequin 32-19 and 43-5 at Ruaraka and RFUEA ground respectively.

Back Kevin Abuga pulled a try for MMUST but Mwamba, who were coming from another defeat the previous weekend, replied with a penalty through fullback Brian Kivasia.

Then left wing Lameck Ambetsa went for another touchdown for MMUST before right wing John Bebati added the extras for the varsity students to stretch their lead 12-3 at the break.

Both sides failed to cross each other’s try line in the second half with Mwamba only managing a penalty through Charles Kuka. However, all was in vain as the students held on for the famous victory to hand Mwamba their second defeat this season.

Mwamba had also lost to Blak Blak 24-17 last Saturday.

“It was a difficult game and we are lucky to have won,” said MMUST coach Ochieng Ahaya.

However, Ahaya said the victory was a great morale booster for his charges as the league gathers momentum. “We needed something to cushion us by virtue of being new in the league,” explained Ahaya.

Blak Blad gave a good account of themselves to give the bankers a scare, touching down three tries and two conversions.

KCB showed why they are the champions to roll out a bonus point victory with four tries, three conversions and a penalty.

Fly half Stephen Osumba shot the bankers to the lead with a penalty but inside centre Ian Obukwa cancelled it for Blak Blad with a try that fly half Lionel Ekesa converted to take a 7-3 lead.

Skipper and prop Curtis Lilako landed before Osumba converted before adding more extras from fullback Isaac Njoroge’s try as the bankers pulled away 17-7.

Then blindside flanker Martin Owila handed the bankers another try after the break with Osumba converting for a 24-7 lead.

Substitute Brian Wahinya brought back Blak Blad into the match with a try only for winger Darwin Mukidza and Nelson Nyandat to pull a penalty and a try respectively. It was KCB’s fourth consecutive bonus point victory.

Fullback Kevin Gitau’s try that Ekesa converted was not enough for the varsity students, who now have two losses, a draw and a win.

Kabras Sugar, who played for 60 minutes with one man less, led 19-5 at the break to land seven tries and crush hosts Quins.

George Nyambua opened the scoring for Kabras with a try, Ntubeni Dukisa making no mistake with the conversion as Kabras led 7-0.

Kabras were reduced to 14 men when Derrick Ashiundu was red carded for tackling Boniface Ochieng in the air.

Quins' Roxy Suchi went over to reduce the deficit to 7-5. Kabras responded through Alfred Orege’s try before Dukisa converted for a 14-5 lead. Felix Ayange would also land against his former side to stretch the lead to 19-5 at the breather.

Kabras were on the roll in the second half to deny Quins any breathing space.

Dukisa converted Brian Tanga’s try for a 26-5 score before Ayange completed his brace. Aaron Adhanja and Walter Okoth went over to finish off Quins.

Results

Blak Blad 19-32 KCB Rugby

Mwamba 6-12 MMUST