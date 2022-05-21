MMUST, Daystar storm Kabeberi Sevens quarters

Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology (Mmust) and Daystar University’s Falcons claimed major scalps as Kabeberi Sevens got underway at the RFUEA ground on Saturday.

Mmust stunned the 2017 National Sevens Series champions Kabras 17-12 before whacking neighbours Western Bulls 19-5 in their Pool “A” outing to grab their place in the main Cup quarter-finals.

However, KCB Rugby were unassailable in Pool “A” where they pulled through unscathed, beating Western Bulls and Kabras Sugar 31-14 and 22-5 respectively before bringing the high-flying Mmust down 40-7.

“We are learning the sevens ropes hence happy with the results especially from the inspiring wins,” said Mmust coach Achieng Ahaya. “We rarely retain our top players at the end of the season.”

Against Western Bulls, Mmust scored three tries through William Muhanji, Lameck Ambetsa and Griffin Chao as Eric Cantona and Derrick Okisai converted one each.

That saw KCB top Pool “A” followed by Mmust as both sailed through to the main Cup quarter-finals.

“We settled early in the matches and had minimal errors. I am impressed by the way this blend of youth and experienced side played,” said KCB manager Philip Wamae.

Falcons weathered their 24-7 loss to Nakuru in their opening match in Pool “D” to stun Impala Saracens 14-5 before whacking Northern Suburbs 21-12 to grab their main Cup quarter-final ticket.

Nakuru got the other ticket to the quarters from the pool after they beat Northern Suburbs 19-12 before squaring to a 12-12 draw with Impala Saracens.

Pool “B” proved tight where top contenders Mwamba, who are the Kabeberi Sevens defending champions, and Strathmore Leos battled to a thrilling 19-19 draw.

Mwamba had beaten Mean Machine 32-0 while the Leos rolled over Nondies 19-10.

However, both sides would seal their main Cup quarter-final places after Mwamba edged out Nondies 10-7 with the Leos tearing Mean Machine from the University of Nairobi apart 32-5.

“Can’t complain since this is a young side. They played to their strength with good defence and attack,” said Mwamba coach Kephar Ndonji.

Homeboyz ruled to top in Pool “C” after silencing Menengai Oilers 15-7 in the decisive duel.

Homeboyz had previously beaten Kenyatta University’s Blak Blad 29-0 and Kenya Harlequin 36-0 while Oilers sunk Quins 24-14 and Blak Blad 19-5.

Mwamba will take on KCB in the first main Cup quarter-final match at 9.50am followed by the battle of the Great Rift sides, Nakuru and Menengai Oilers at 10.10am.