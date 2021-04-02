Mixed results for Kenya Sevens in Dubai

Kenya Sevens coach Innocent Simiyu.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The Kenyans were good in completing the tackles with Ambaka landing the third try of Billy Odhiambo’s effort to lead 17-7 at the break
  • Ambaka wrote almost a similar script bursting through the middle after some lovely exchange to land and bring Kenya level at 19-19 after a cob conversion
  • Kenya Lionesses lost to Japan 19-14 before going down 38-5 against Canada in the women’s tournament


Kenya Sevens dismantled Chile 39-7 before William “Lomu” Ambaka landed a brace of tries to secure a 19-19 draw against France at the Emirates Invitational Sevens tournament in Dubai on Friday.

