Menengai Oilers shock KCB to storm Kenya Cup final

KCB

KCB's Davis Chenge (left) escapes the attention of Asumani Neugerwa (centre) and Afred Orege of Kabras Sugar during their Kenya Cup match at Ruaraka on February 26, 2022.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Eight penalties curled over by fly-half Geoffrey Ominde was what Oilers required to stun KCB 24-17 and reach their first ever Kenya Cup final at the KCB Ruaraka Sports Club to reach.
  • It was the first time Oilers were beating KCB, who had won Kenya Cup four times in a row.

Menengai Oilers ended KCB Rugby's four-year dominance of Kenya Cup rugby league on Saturday.

