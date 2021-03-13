Menengai Oilers hit Nakuru in Kenya Cup's 'Suguta Valley' derby

Felix Okoth of Nakuru Top Fry RFC wins the line out ball during their Kenya Cup match against Menengai Oilers at Nakuru ASK Showgrounds on March 13, 2021. Oilers won 21-20.

Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group

By  Francis Mureithi

Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • After 16 minutes of the well-balanced game, Gibson Weru's Oilers went 3-0 up through Abutwalib Wesonga's penalty.

Menengai Oilers grabbed the "Suguta Valley derby" bragging rights after holding their nerves to narrowly beat neighbours Nakuru Top Fry RFC 21-20 in a thrilling match at Nakuru Agricultural Society of Kenya (ASK) showgrounds on Saturday.

