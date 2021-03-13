Menengai Oilers hit Nakuru in Kenya Cup's 'Suguta Valley' derby

Menengai Oilers grabbed the "Suguta Valley derby" bragging rights after holding their nerves to narrowly beat neighbours Nakuru Top Fry RFC 21-20 in a thrilling match at Nakuru Agricultural Society of Kenya (ASK) showgrounds on Saturday.

After 16 minutes of the well-balanced game, Gibson Weru's Oilers went 3-0 up through Abutwalib Wesonga's penalty.

However, the lead didn't last a minute. John Okoth danced past a crowd of mean-looking defenders to drill home a beautiful try for Wanyore.

Fredrick Odongo missed the conversion. However, Odongo atoned for this miss when he booted a penalty in the 25th minute.

Oilers cut Nakuru's lead in the 38th minute of play when Abutwalib Wesonga scored his second penalty before Steve Arunga gave them the lead for the winners with a try which Wesonga failed to convert as they led 11- 8 at the interval.

On resumption, Wesonga was on the mark again in the 55th minute when he scored his third penalty.

Still dictating the terms on the bumpy pitch, Oilers fired home another try which was scored by Dennis Abukuse. Wesonga made the conversion.

Nakuru sensing defeat upped their game and with less than a minute before the final whistle, Hannington Wabwire forced his way through a tight Oilers defence to score a try which was superbly converted by Samuel Mwaura.

"We started poorly before we picked up and we maintained the tempo and this saw us collect maximum points. A derby is always not an easy match as it is full of emotions. There was a lot of pressure from both sides," said coach Weru.

Nakuru Top Fry coach Felix Oloo said his boys played their hearts out and dominated the opening 20 minutes before fizzling out.

"I hope to change the playing tactics when we play our next match against KCB in Nairobi next weekend. Every match is a learning curve for us," said coach Oloo.

