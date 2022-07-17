Menengai Oilers crowned National Sevens Series champions

The Menengai Oilers are the 2022 National Sevens series champions.

The Oilers, who had lifted the Prinsloo Sevens title the previous weekend, beat Kabeberi Sevens champion KCB Rugby 17-12 in the semi-final of Kakamega Sevens at the Bullring, Kakamega on Sunday.

The Oilers pocketed Sh500,000 from gaming company Betsafe Kenya for their exploits, while KCB and the Srathmore Leos got Sh300,000 and Sh100,000 for finishing second and third respectively.

This is the first time in the series different teams have won each of the six legs; KCB (Kabeberi Sevens), Strathmore Leos (Christie Sevens), Mwamba (Driftwood Sevens), Homeboyz (Dala Sevens) Menengai Oilers (Prinsloo Sevens) and Kabras Sugar (Kakamega Sevens).

The Oilers might have lost to their big brothers Kabras Sugar 19-7 in the final, but the Great Rift based side had already sealed their maiden series victory.

It was sweet revenge for the Oilers, who lost to Kabras Sugar 34-28 in the Kenya Cup final, at the same venue on March 12 this year.

Consistency paid dividends for Oilers, who collected 22 points from their victory in Kakamega for their total tally of 116 points.

The Oilers, who are handled by former Kenya Sevens player Gibson Were, finished third at Kabeberi Sevens and Christie Sevens respectively.

They crushed Homeboyz 26-5 in the play-offs at Kabeberi Sevens at the RFUEA ground before beating Western Bulls 12-7 to also finish third at Christie Sevens at the same venue. They collected 17 points from each leg.

Mwamba Rugby Club rallied from behind to edge out Menengai Oilers 21-7 to lift the Driftwood Sevens title at the Mombasa Sports Club.

Homeboyz would humble Menengai Oilers 19-14 in the cracking final to be crowned Dala Sevens at the Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium, Kisumu.

The Oilers were to collect 19 [points each for reaching the finals in Mombasa and Kisumu.

The Oilers finally broke the ice when they beat Strathmore Leos 17-12 to claim the Prinsloo Sevens crown at Nakuru Athletic Club.

That saw Oilers get 22 points for the exploits to go to the top of the series standings with 94 heading into the last get in Kakamega.

Kabras Sugar had dismissed Strathmore Leos 14-10 in the other semi-final.

KCB settled for third in Kakamega after whipping the Leos 21-14 in the playoff as Homeboyz finished fifth after getting the better of Nakuru 26-7 in the playoff.