Medical appeal launched for ailing ex-Kenya 7s coach Ayimba

The family of the ailing former Kenya Sevens head coach Benjamin Ayimba is seeking to transfer him from Avenue Healthcare Hospital to Kenyatta National Hospital this weekend for more specialised care.

Family spokesman Oscar Osir however said that Ayimba’s hospital bill currently standing at Sh2.3 million will have to be cleared before the former Kenya 15s and Kenya Sevens international is transferred.

Well-wishers can send their contributions through paybill number 8021673 under Account Name: Benjamin Otieno Ayimba Medical.

Osir said Ayimba, who was re-admitted at Avenue Healthcare Hospital three weeks ago, was moved to High Dependency Unit (HDU) a week ago suffering from cerebral malaria.

“He was admitted for the first time in January but it appears that the case recurred,” said Osir, adding that the illness has depleted Ayimba’s insurance cover and the family was appealing for help.

“His admission at Kenyatta National Hospital will require funds. The family thought they would manage the bills but they have been unable to,” said Osir.

“I told them Ayimba is a public figure and they shouldn’t keep quiet when they are facing challenges.”

Ayimba captained the national 15s and Kenya Sevens teams. He is arguably the most successful sevens coach, having guided Kenya to victory in the 2016 Singapore Sevens, for their maiden World Rugby Sevens Series leg title.