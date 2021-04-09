Medical appeal launched for ailing ex-Kenya 7s coach Ayimba

Kenya Sevens coach Benjamin Ayimba gives instructions to players during their training session for World Rugby Sevens series on January 9, 2016 at Gems Cambridge International School.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Ayimba captained the national 15s and Kenya Sevens teams.
  • He is arguably the most successful sevens coach, having guided Kenya to victory in the 2016 Singapore Sevens, for their maiden World Rugby Sevens Series  leg title.
  • Ayimba was in June last year appointed technical director for the newly formed Kenya Rugby League (KRL).

The family of the ailing former Kenya Sevens head coach Benjamin Ayimba is seeking to transfer him from Avenue Healthcare Hospital to Kenyatta National Hospital this weekend for more specialised care.

