Media also play big role in talent development

The process of talent identification and recruitment is a long winding process that can be left to only one entity.

In a talent-laden country, such as Kenya, searching out and tapping the different bright lights in various sports discipline requires concerted efforts of all stakeholders in the industry, including federations, government agencies, coaches and talent scouts.

One other entity, whose role in talent identification and recruitment can never be wished away is the media. In Kenya, our sports scribes have contributed immensely to our growing reputation as a sports powerhouse and destination for major international competitions.

In an age where citizen journalism has taken over – by virtue of the immense growth of social media – it is very easy to forget the “silent” role that our journalists have played in bringing promising talents to prominence.

Many of the elite athletes or sportspersons would undoubtedly attest to how the media have helped them grow in their trade as well as develop a brand image.

Our sports scribes provide young and unknown athletes with the platform to express themselves, their aspirations, challenges and experiences in training and in competition.

Fanbase

The media are the link between a sportsperson or team and their fanbase.

It is through media interviews in the form of print, broadcast and digital that sports enthusiasts are able to keep abreast of their favourite sportspersons or to simply learn about an emerging superstar.

Many journalists in the country have developed a one-on-one relationship with different athletes or sports teams and this offers the latter a chance to connect to prospective scouts and corporate sponsors.

Furthermore, nowadays, many scouts or sports teams rely on the media to identify the next big thing in a particular discipline. Our sports scribes are able to access the most interior areas of the country where talent scouts may not be able to reach to identify a promising sportsperson.

For example, the coverage of the school championships has over the years unearthed talents who have gone on to compete at the international level and won medals for the country.

Moreover, the media play a crucial role in the talent identification and recruitment through their analysis of various sports events.

As an unbiased and objective entity, the media’s analysis of athletes’ performances provides an opportunity for the young talents to introspect, identify their weak areas and improve.

It is for this reason that the media should be continually supported as an integral stakeholder for the sports industry to grow. As we strive to take Kenyan sports to a higher level, the role of our media in identifying new talents and recruiting them will only get bigger.