Mean Machine, Monks eye Kenya Cup return

With the dust yet to settle from the Kenya Cup, the stage is set for Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) Championship semi-finals on Saturday in Nairobi and Kwale counties.

The winners of the semi-finals will be promoted to the 2022/2023 Kenya Cup league, replacing relegated Nondescripts and Impala Saracens.

Kabras Sugar claimed their second Kenya Cup title, beating Menengai Oilers 34-28 at the Bullring, Kakamega on Saturday.

Three-time former Kenya Cup champions Mean Machine from the University of Nairobi will meet South Coast Pirates in the Championship semi-final in Diani.

Another former Kenya Cup side Catholic University Monks will play Shamas Foundation in the other semi-final at the RFUEA ground, Nairobi.

Pirates beat Kabarak University 14-11 away at the varsity ground on Saturday in their last match of the season to finish top of the league with 42 points from nine wins and two losses.

Shamas ended their regular season campaign with a 37-18 victory over Machine on Saturday to finish second with 41 points drawn from eight wins and three defeats.

Monks beat Northern Suburbs 33-8 to end their regular league campaign with nine wins and two losses, leaving them third on the log with 39 points.

Despite losing to Shamas, Machine, three-time Kenya Cup champions, snatched the last semi-final slot after finishing fourth with 35 points after succeeding in seven out of their 12 outings.

Machine, who won Kenya Cup in 1977, 1989 and 1990 were relegated from Kenya Cup during the 2018/19 season while Monks last participated in Kenya Cup during the 2014/15 season.

If successful, it will be the first time Pirates and Shamas will be taking part in the topflight rugby league.

The last team from the Coastal region to grace Kenya Cup is Mombasa Rugby Football Club that was relegated after the 2014/15 season.