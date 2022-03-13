Mean Machine, Monks eye Kenya Cup return

University of Nairobi's Mean Machine's Bruce Odhiambo breaks from Strathmore Leos defence

University of Nairobi's Mean Machine's Bruce Odhiambo breaks from Strathmore Leos defence during their Kenya Cup Rugby league match at KCB Grounds, Ruaraka on November 24, 2018. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The winners of the semi-finals will be promoted to the 2022/2023 Kenya Cup league, replacing relegated Nondescripts and Impala Saracens
  • Three-time former Kenya Cup champions Mean Machine from the University of Nairobi will meet South Coast Pirates in the Championship semi-final in Diani
  • Another former Kenya Cup side Catholic University Monks will play Shamas Foundation in the other semi-final at the RFUEA ground, Nairobi

With the dust yet to settle from the Kenya Cup, the stage is set for Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) Championship semi-finals on Saturday in Nairobi and Kwale counties.

