Mean Machine, MMUST relegated from Kenya Cup as Kabras top regular season

Kabras Sugar and KCB confirmed home semi-final berths as University of Nairobi's Mean Machine and Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology were relegated from Kenya Cup on Saturday.

Kabras Sugar were forced to dig deep before beating visiting Menengai Oilers 15-13 at the Kakamega Showground while the bankers closed their season with a 49-5 thrashing of Machine at the varsity ground.

The win means Kabras Sugar, who are unbeaten this term, top the regular season for the fifth consecutive time with 52 points.

KCB finished second with 51 points as the Oilers settled third with 37 points and will host Blak Blad from the Kenyatta University in the semi-final play-offs.

Blak Blad secured their play-offs berth when they stunned Homeboyz 36-24 at the Jamhuri Park Showground to finish sixth in the league with 27 points.

Kenya Harlequin beat Strathmore Leos 32-18 to stay fourth with 37 points and will face Nakuru in the other semi-final play-offs.

Nakuru settled fifth with 28 points after they ended their regular season campaign victorious against Catholic University of East Africa Monks 26-12 at the varsity’s ground in Karen.

The winner between the Oilers and Blak Blad will face KCB while Kabras Sugar will take on the winner between Quins and Nakuru, who are all former Kenya Cup champions.

The semi-final play-offs will be played on March 4 with the final programmed for March 11.

Kabras will get to host the Kenya Cup final again if they win their semi-final.

Mwamba’s 18-14 win in Kakamega saw Masinde Muliro relegated to the second tier after two seasons in the Kenya Cup.

Machine’s defeat at the hands of the bankers saw them relegated after only a season in the top flight rugby league.

Nondescripts and Daystar Falcons closed out the KRU Championship regular season in contrasting fashion on Saturday.

Samuel Oliech converted Frank Aduda’s first half try as Impala Saracens defeated Nondies 7-0 at the Impala Club. This was Nondies first defeat of the season but they still topped the log and earned a home semi-final fixture.

Daystar finished second, sealing the second home semi-final slot with a 33-25 victory over the South Coast Pirates as Kisumu were 29-9 winners over Western Bulls.

University of Eldoret Trojans claimed the 28-0 result over Eldoret as Zetech Oaks edged Kabarak 15-7.