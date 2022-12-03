Mean Kabras teach Machine rugby lesson

Kenya Simbas hooker Teddy Akala Saturday scored a hat-trick of tries as champions Kabras Sugar mauled hosts Mean Machine 41-0 in a lopsided Kenya Cup duel at University of Nairobi ground.

Menengai Oilers and KCB Rugby also upheld their unbeaten run with crucial away victories as Homeboyz also made it two wins in a row.

Mwamba recovered from a previous 19-13 loss to Homeboyz to beat Nakuru 12-6 at the Nakuru Athletics Club as the Deejays beat Strathmore University 22-15 at Jamhuri Park Showground.

Hosts Blak Blad won the battle of the varsities when they beat visiting Catholic Monks 28-9 at Kenyatta University ground.

The Oilers handed Kenya Harlequin their second consecutive defeat, 24-10, at the RFUEA ground while the bankers thrashed Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology (MMUST) 41-0 at the varsity ground, Kakamega.

Kabras, who had the previous weekend beaten Catholic Monks 40-13 in Kakamega, scored seven tries and four conversions for another bonus point victory.

Akala went for his hat-trick in the first half off mauls as winger Alfred Orege also crossed the white chalk for Kabras Sugar's fourth try.

Fullback Ntabeni Dukisa made two conversions to put the champions ahead 24-0 at the break.

Scrum-half Brian Tanga would sneak on the right blind side from the scrum to score on resumption as Valarie Tendwa also landed after beating Machine's defence off a scrum.

Dukisa added the extras to stretch their lead to 36-0 as eighth man Jeanson Misoga was also played through from the scrum before bursting through Machine's defence to land at the far end.

Dukisa missed but it was enough for Kabras to register their second consecutive win.

"I am happy with the bonus point but unhappy with our delivery because we looked lethargic. It's the nature of the game when you play away with fatigue coming in after travelling," said Kabras coach Carlos Katywa, adding that there are a few combinations they also wanted to try out.

Katywa said there will be a lot to work on ahead of their next match against Quins on Saturday in Kakamega.

Machine coach Nick Abok hailed his charges despite the loss, saying they held their fort well.

"We are being welcomed to the Kenya Cup now and facing two top teams, Oilers and then Kabras, was bound to be tough as we lost possession in contact," said Abok, who expects things to ease for them in the coming weeks.

Results

Machine 0-41 Kabras Sugar

Masinde Muliro 0-41 KCB

Nakuru 6-12 Mwamba

Blak Blad 28-9 Monks