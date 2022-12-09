McGrath vows to ring changes at Shujaa

Kenya Sevens head coach Damian McGrath has warned of changes in his team as Shujaa started their Cape Town Sevens campaign on the back foot on Friday.

Shujaa lost to Argentina 19-5 in their opening Pool “C” match and now face New Zealand at 10.07am before wrapping up against Spain at 3.26pm all Saturday.

Interestingly, as Shujaa fell to the Pumas, Spain stunned the All Blacks 14-10, which could throw the pool wide open on the second day.

McGrath said Argentina took advantage after Shujaa repeatedly gave out possession cheaply.

“We dropped the ball twice and executed passes that didn’t go where they should. We simply can’t continue that way...it’s an ongoing issue that you can see weekly even in the Kenya Cup,” said McGrath.

McGrath said that he will have a much stronger group to choose from when the team returns to Kenya.

“There will be consequences for repeat offenders,” warned McGrath but explained that his charges can play much better if they keep pushing forward.

However, McGrath said he is happy that some of the off field problems have been addressed hence the players can train properly and with focus in the coming months.

Agustin Fraga’s brace of tries gave Argentina a 12-0 lead at the break as Tobias Wade managed one conversion.

Denis Abukuse, who is making his World Rugby Sevens Series debut, pulled one try back for Kenya Sevens after the break but Alejo Lavayen’s try killed any hopes of Shujaa’s recovery.

Shujaa went into Cape Town, the third leg of the 2022/23 World Rugby Sevens Series in 14th place in the standings with six points.

Shujaa collected five points to finish 11th in Dubai after they lost to double Olympic champion Fiji 21-17 in the Challenge Trophy semi-finals.