McGrath predicts Shujaa revival after SportPesa millions

Kenya Sevens have a huge chance of redeeming themselves and secure their place in the World Rugby Sevens Series with good preparations going forward.

Head coach Damian McGrath said that the last few months might have been the most difficult for his players and the technical bench but there is not some light at the end of the tunnel with SportPesa sponsorship.

On Thursday, SportPesa announced a return to rugby when it forked out Sh126 million sponsorship for Kenya Sevens team for a period of three years.

Further, SportPesa chief executive officer, Ronald Karauri, separately put aside Sh20 million for the team's match bonuses.

Kenya Sevens slumped in performance when they finished 13th to collect three points from Cape Town Sevens, the third leg of the 2022/23 World Rugby Sevens Series on Sunday.

Kenya finished last to collect one point from Hong Kong Sevens before improving to wind 11th for five in Dubai.

The team is now placed 14th in the Series, three places inside the relegation zone.

“I have been with the team for six months but it feels like six years. The last three months have been very difficult. I didn’t think I would spend more time fundraising for players than coaching,” said McGrath.

However, McGrath noted that with the SportPesa deal, players will now get contracts and salaries on time.

Sportpesa Chief Executive Officer Ronald Karauri (centre) with Kenya Sevens Captain Nelson Oyoo (left) and team mate Vincent Onyala during the launch for Sportpesa as the team's shirt sponsors at RFUEA ground in Nairobi on December 15, 2022. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

“Given facilities and development tools, it will allow us to compete on equal footing with our World Series rivals besides focusing on the road to the 2024 Paris Olympic Games,” said McGrath.

McGrath likened their situation to a scene in the Bible where Jesus Christ had five fish and two loaves of bread to feed 5,000 people. “Our preparations have been disastrous since the Commonwealth Games late July,” said McGrath.

McGrath said Kenya Sevens did well to finish sixth during the last leg of the 2021/22 Series in Los Angeles before chalking draws against Australia and Great Britain in Dubai this season.

“We are at a point where we just need that extra push to make an impact,” said McGrath, adding that rebuilding Kenya Sevens will take time with the golden era players hanging their boots.

“But we have players and good technical support that will help us secure our place in the Series."