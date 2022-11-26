McGrath names two rookies for Dubai and Cape Town legs

Mwamba Rugby Club’s Ronnie Omondi and Bob Muhati of KCB Rugby Club are due to make their debut for Kenya Sevens at the World Rugby Sevens Series.

Head coach Damian McGrath named the duo in his squad for the second and third legs of the 2022/23 Series in Dubai and Cape Town respectively.

Kenya will take on Hong Kong Sevens champion Australia, South Africa and Great Britain in Pool “A” of Dubai Sevens due for December 2 to 3 at the Sevens Stadium.

The teams will then move to Cape Town Sevens programmed from December 9 to 11 at the Cape Town Stadium.

McGrath said Muhati is coming in the forwards department with Omondi featuring at half back.

“We have introduced two more new caps who have been the most outstanding players on the recent National Sevens Circuit,” said McGrath. “We’ve got faith in these two players.”

The duo are part of the newcomers McGrath is trying to introduce to the system after Strathmore Leos’ George Ooro and Dennis Abukuse from Menengai Oilers made their debut at the opening leg of Hong Kong Sevens last month.

However, injured Vincent Onyala and Bush Mwale will miss the Dubai and Cape Town outings.

“Unfortunately, we have lost Onyala to a season-ending injury, which is a real blow for the team. He is one of the world’s best sevens players and will be difficult to replace,” said McGrath, adding that Mwale is unavailable for training, because of work-related issues.

Shujaa squad