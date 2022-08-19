McGrath makes two changes to Shujaa squad for Los Angeles leg

Former skipper Jeff Oluoch and Samuel “Ssbeezy” Oliech are back in the Kenya Sevens team.

The duo will feature for the first time under head coach Damian McGrath during the last leg of the 2021/22 World Rugby Sevens series in Los Angeles on August 27 to 28 at Dignity Health Sports Park.

McGrath Oluoch and Oliech have replaced Levi Amunga and Herman Humwa who were part of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games squad.

“The changes are not a reflection on the guys who have been left out but a chance for me to look at those coming in,” said McGrath.

Shujaa will launch their campaign against Samoa on August 27 at 8.26pm before taking on England at 11.10pm the same day. They will round off their Pool “D” outing against Scotland at 2.21am on Sunday.

McGrath noted that they are in a fairly tough pool with Samoa being the leading team in the group.

Kenya and Samoa lost in the quarter-finals at the Commonwealth Games. The Samoans went on to finish fifth, beating Scotland 24-19 in the final while Kenya, who had lost to Scotland 22-12 in the semi-finals for fifth place, settled seventh.

England finished ninth at the “Club Games” held three weeks ago at the Coventry Stadium.

“Samoa have been playing well this year, having been based in Dubai since Christmas training, playing and preparing as a team. They will offer a tough assignment for the first game,” said McGrath.

Despite having young sides, McGrath noted that England and Scotland always have a wide pool of players to choose from.

“They will offer a different challenge especially after Scotland beat us at the Commonwealth Games,” said McGrath explaining that whilst they are not going there expecting to turn everybody over, they are confident of a good performance.

Kenya is currently placed 13th in the 2021/22 World Rugby Sevens Series with 39 points.

Squad: