Madagascar shock short-handed Kenya Lionesses at Nyayo

Kenya Lionesses

Kenya Lionesses' Veronica Wanjiku spreads the ball against Madagascar during their Test Rugby match at Nyayo National Stadium, on July 3, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Geoffrey Anene

What you need to know:

  • Without their Kenya Sevens stars, Lionesses struggled to settle as the Islanders avenged the 35-5 beating they received in 2019 Africa Women's Cup cum 2021 Rugby World Cup qualifiers in South Africa.

Kenya Lionesses suffered a 27-15 loss at the hands of Madagascar on Saturday in their test rugby 15-a-side match at Nyayo National Stadium on Saturday.

